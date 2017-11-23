Hydraulic tools get workout | News | The Press and Standard

Poplar Street

Three wrecks involve people trapped in wreckage.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to simultaneously handle trapped motorists in two traffic accidents the afternoon of Nov. 19.

The first call sent rescuers to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broxton Bridge Highway and Confederate Highway on Nov. 19 at 1:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find Broxton Bridge Highway blocked by the damaged cars and one occupant trapped inside the wreckage.

A second Fire-Rescue ambulance and a medical helicopter were assigned to the incident. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the man, who was then moved to a nearby field by ambulance and transferred to the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter for a flight to a trauma center in Charleston.

The other two patients were transported to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

While that accident was being handled, more Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Hiers Corner Road on Nov. 19 at 2:18 p.m.

They arrived to find a small S-10 Blazer had left the road and stuck a tree head-on, trapping the driver inside.

The driver, conscious but trapped in his vehicle, said a mechanical problem sent the vehicle off the roadway.

Firefighter-Paramedics used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man from the car and then transported him to Colleton Medical Center. The Highway Patrol investigated.

The hydraulic tools were also needed to aid the victims of a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Poplar Street the evening of Nov. 18.

At approximately 10:42 p.m., a northbound car left the roadway on a curve and struck an embankment, causing the car to flip backwards and land in the ditch.

All of the doors were blocked by the ditch walls. Three children, ages 2, 5 and 8, were riding in the back seat and suffered minor injuries.

The female driver received more substantial injuries and complained of extreme pain when crews attempted to remove her from the car.

A second ambulance and rescue unit were assigned to the incident so firefighters could remove the car’s roof and safely extricate the woman.

After using the hydraulic tools to cut through the roof supports and remove the roof, the woman was extricated and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The three children were also transported to the medical center’s Emergency Department. The Highway Patrol was also called to that accident.