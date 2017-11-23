George McClure celebrates his 61st year in business | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:53 am

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Last week, 86-year-old George McClure celebrated 61 years of doing business in Walterboro with a party at his service station on Jefferies Boulevard.

In the towing business for more than four decades, McClure founded what is now McClure Enterprises, located on Bells Highway.

Born and raised in St. George, he was one of nine children. He left school after the fourth grade, and as a teenager, struck out on his own with $1 from his mother, spare clothes in a paper sack and a passion for cars.

He landed a job at a service station in Columbia, where he washed windows and “did everything I could find to do.” His work ethic paid off; after six months at the service station he went to work repairing engines at Pulliam Ford Motors. He then returned to Walterboro for a job at the Chevrolet dealership on Washington Street.

After marrying Eloise Hiers, he was drafted and served two years in the Army.

His big break came when he started operating a Shell station owned by Don King on Jefferies Boulevard. He worked there for 17 years, seven days a week. “All I ever wanted to do in life was run a service station. That was my dream,” he said.

He bought his first wrecker in 1967. Now he owns a fleet of wreckers and, in addition to local work, travels all over the country to pick up tows.

For years, he drag raced his 1955 Chevy at area tracks, until he blew an engine and realized how expensive racing was. So he gave it up, but he still owns a 1966 El Camino that is his pride and joy.

He and Eloise have four children — Robbie, Andy, Sandy and Sherri — and seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Robbie works in insurance, while Sherry and Andy work for McClure Enterprises and Sandy is a busy housewife.