Fussell joins Tiger Band for High School Senior Day | News | The Press and Standard

Fussell joins Tiger Band for High School Senior Day

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School Band of Blue senior Taylor Michelle Fussell recently experienced first-hand what it takes to be a member of the Clemson Tiger Band. Fussell joined other select high school seniors as they became active participates in the Tiger Band during the 2017 High School Senior Day during the Clemson-Citadel matchup held Nov. 18 in Death Valley.

As part of her game day experience, Fussell joined the Tiger Band during pregame rehearsal at 7:30 a.m., performed with them during their 90-minute Before Kickoff Concert at the Clemson Amphitheater, joined their march to the stadium, sat and performed with the band in the stands — finally, joined them on the field for their performance.

“You can never give up on what you want, and you can’t be afraid to try something new,” said Fussell. “Every day, I make new memories with my closest friends. There is never a dull moment in band. I especially love the hearing everyone cheer at the end of our marching performances.”

According to Fussell, being in the Band of Blue has been an important part of high school years, and she is certain it will impact her future. “Mr. Tom Finigan has made a difference in my music education because he pushes me to be a better musician every day,” she said. “He allows me to be challenged by the many opportunities that he gives to me. All my teachers were wonderful, and I’ve made many memories that I will carry with me for a lifetime.”

At CCHS, Fussell maintains a 4.1 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a recipient of the Golden Paw Award and Academic Letter. As a member of the Band of Blue, she earned three band letters (2015-2017) and was named Most Improved Sophomore, Woodwind Sergeant (2016-17), and Woodwind Lieutenant (2017-18).

Taylor is the daughter of Becky Roy and Terry Fussell, along with stepfather Skipper Roy and stepmother Christina Fussell. She is considering attending Clemson University or Winthrop University, where she plans on joining the marching band and majoring in music education.