Free training on active assailants offered | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is offering free active assailant training to schools, businesses, churches, community groups and civic organizations interested in protecting people from acts of terror.

Training is tailored to meet the time constraints of those wishing to participate. Participants will learn protective measures and how to develop a security plan for their specific building/location.

“It is better to have a plan and not need it than to need it and not have a plan,” said Sheriff Andy Strickland.

For information, contact Lt. Tyger Benton, 843-549-2211 ext. 2034 or email tbenton@colletoncounty.org.