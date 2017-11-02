Frazier crowned CCMS Homecoming Queen, Junior Cougars finish season | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Colleton County Middle School participated in Red Ribbon Week and held homecoming events last week. Genesis Frazier was crowned as the 2017 CCMS Homecoming Queen during halftime of Thursday’s football game against Hardeeville-Ridgeland.

The Jr. Cougars fell 34-0 against the Jaguars Thursday evening in their homecoming game.

“The young Cougars had a good season, with only a few returning players,” said Jay Davis, assistant athletic director. “Next year they should be really solid. CCMS Athletics would like to thank all the fans along with the seven sponsors that contributed to the students having a great week.”

CCMS started basketball tryouts Monday Oct. 30. Students trying out must have a physical on file.