Flossie Mae Davis Wright | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 28, 2017 at 9:50 am

Flossie Mae Davis Wright, 87, of Jacksonboro, born July 28, 1930, transitioned to eternal rest on Nov. 24, at the home of her son in Stockbridge, Ga.

Viewing will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Hamilton’s Funeral Home and Home Going Celebration on Saturday Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonboro. Visit the website to leave your condolences at:

