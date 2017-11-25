First Steps director speaks to Civitans | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 25, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:57 am
Cindy Riley, new director of Colleton First Steps, talked to Civitans at their last meeting. She stressed how First Steps helps with small children.
