Electronic traffic tickets on their way to Colleton County | News | the Press and Standard

Electronic traffic tickets on their way to Colleton County

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

Colleton County Council members approved a resolution at the Nov. 7 meeting that fuels a change in how the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will handle issuing traffic tickets.

A change in the state law requires that all law enforcement agencies in the state have the ability to transmit tickets electronically by Jan. 1, 2018.

A resolution given council approval authorizes an expenditure of $156,889.27 that will go to CDW Government Inc. to handle the electronic ticketing implementation.

Four bidders provided quotes on supplying the new system to the county with CDW Government Inc. as the low bidder.

Council had been aware of the need to implement the new program during their work on the annual budget and had allocated $200,000.

• Council conducted a public hearing and third reading before passing an ordinance that amended the Joint County Industrial Park formed by Colleton and Charleston counties. The agreement was amended to add new Charleston County properties.

The agreement has to be amended each time Charleston County adds new properties.

For its participation in the Joint County Industrial Park, Colleton County receives a percentage of the funds paid Charleston County by companies obtaining a fee-in-lieu agreement with businesses moving into the zone.

• Council gave a second reading to an ordinance that amends the Buildings and Construction section of the Colleton County Code of Ordinances to include new floodplain management regulations and adopt revised FEMA flood plain maps.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said the amended maps show that the size of the flood plain zone in Colleton County has decreased.

A full explanation of the changes in the flood plain will be provided by Colleton County Planning Director Philip Slayter at the Dec. 5 council session when the ordinance will have a third reading and public hearing before passage.

• A first reading was given to an ordinance that could rezone a 2.5 acres parcel of land at Bennetts Point from Community Commercial to Rural Conservation.

• A first reading by title only was given to an ordinance that would reexamine the fire protection system of the Colleton County Code of Ordinances.

Griffin said that the current provisions were obsolete and officials are in the midst of putting together an updated plan that would be added to the body of the ordinance at a future meeting.

• Another title-only first reading was given to an ordinance that would amended the land management regulations concerning gun clubs, outdoor shooting ranges and turkey shoots. Officials are also still working on the proposed amendments to be added to the ordinance.

• Council members approved rescheduling its January 2018 meeting to Jan. 9.

• Kay Maxwell of the Southern Carolina Alliance visited council to provide the quarterly report on the economic development agency’s work.

• Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer Janet Smith and Johnny Holmes, chairperson of the Colleton County Veterans Council, talked to council about a service day for veterans held on Nov. 9 and the Veterans Day parade held Nov. 12.