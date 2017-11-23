Death probed as a homicide | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:57 am

Investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office now consider a Nov. 17 death a homicide.

A visitor to a neighboring property the morning of Nov. 17 went to the camper at 104 Jason Lane in Round O to speak with the resident, Gary Dale Hickman, 49.

She found the door to the camper open and found a male lying face down on the floor amid a large amount of blood. She checked the body and found it cold to the touch.

She then contacted 911 dispatch 10:33 a.m. to report her discovery.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Hickman died from a single gunshot to the head.

Believing that the death might be a suicide, the sheriff’s office initially listed it as suspicious death. As the investigation into the death by sheriff office detectives continued, the prospect of it being a suicide waned and investigators began investigating it as a homicide.

Harvey said from his prospective, the cause of death is still pending and will remain that way until the results of an examination of evidence sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensics lab is received.

If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.