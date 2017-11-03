Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm

Deputies investigate gunshot injury

Deputies are continuing to investigate how a Colleton County female sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg.

The injured female arrived at the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department Oct. 28 at 6:44 p.m. Three people brought her to the medical center for treatment from the 100 block of Fox Field Road, where the shooting had taken place.

She said that she was outside when she was hit by the bullet, but could not provide any more information about what had happened.

Stolen car found at drag race

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 2400 block of Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin Oct. 27 to check on a report of drag racing in the area.

Deputies arrived to find a multitude of cars and approximately 200 people milling around, but no one racing.

After the officers sent everyone on their way, two cars remained parked in a field. A computer check of the license plate on a Dodge Charger found that the license plate belonged to a Salley man. It was supposed to be on a 2014 Dodge Charger, but the vehicle it was attached to was a 2015 model.

That led to a computer check of the auto’s Vehicle Identification Number. The VIN belonged to a Dodge Charger reported stolen in North Carolina. The car was towed to be held for North Carolina officials.

The Salley man said that he had paid cash for the car in Orangeburg.

Drug charge follows traffic stop

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy working radar on Jones Swamp Road ended up making a drug arrest of a driver the evening of Oct. 26.

A radar check on a vehicle reportedly showed the driver traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The deputy pulled the car over near the intersection of Jones Swamp Road and Bells Highway on Oct. 26 at 10:24 p.m. and reportedly smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle.

The deputy reportedly gave the driver an option — hand over the marijuana and get a citation or refuse and risk arrest if a search uncovered marijuana.

The driver reportedly went with the second option and said he would not give permission to search the vehicle. The officers said the marijuana aroma coming from the vehicle was enough for probable cause for a search.

A backseat passenger exited the car, pulled a bag of marijuana from his pocket and handed it to the deputy.

The deputy then had the driver exit his vehicle and began his search. He reportedly found a handgun in the glove compartment, but the driver said he did not know anything about the weapon.

A bag of marijuana was reportedly found on the floorboard, but no one claimed ownership.

Wedged in the back seat cushions, the deputy reportedly found $2,654 in cash — again, no one claimed ownership. On the floor of the back seat, a bottle of alcohol was found. It was reportedly the property of the back seat passenger.

Everything was seized.

The man in the back seat who had handed over the marijuana was issued citations for possession of marijuana and having a bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The driver, Shontoni Aleem Brown, 23, of Walterboro, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge.

Driver arrested on meth charge

A Summerville man headed to jail after deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of Tram Road and Glen Street on Oct. 29 at 7:50 a.m. to check on a car pulled off the roadway and parked in a wooded area.

The deputy found the driver still in the car and asked permission to search the vehicle. The driver reportedly told the officer he had some methamphetamine inside.

Inside a small silver container, a plastic bag contained white crystals that reportedly tested positive.

That led to the arrest of the driver, Morgan Stepping, 37, of Summerville on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.