Crime prevention through cleanup discussed | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:31 am

During the regular meeting of the City of Walterboro City Council last week, members heard a presentation by Esther Wagner, special events program manager for PalmettoPride. Wagner was in town to pitch a crime prevention program and meet with David Nay, Summer Nay and Dana Cheney, members of the City Appearance Board. Crime prevention through environmental design is a community-driven initiative to educate Walterboro officials and residents about ways to plan and maintain safe public and private areas. Classes range from one hour to a two-day event. “I love talking trash,” said Wagner. “We’re hopeful that we can help Walterboro residents make their community safer, as well as more beautiful.”