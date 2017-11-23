Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Disaster averted

A night watchman at the Warren Lumber Mill in Williams averted a potentially dangerous fire the morning of Nov. 17.

The watchman was making his rounds at 3:34 a.m. when he discovered a fire under the mill house near the conveyor system.

He alerted 9-1-1, sending county firefighters to the large facility. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from piles of sawdust under the conveyor system, which is located under a building.

Fire crews used a hand line to knock down the fire, then used shovels and rakes to remove over two feet of sawdust from under the conveyor system. The sawdust was thoroughly doused with water as it was removed.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly an hour.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said if the watchman had not found the fire, the flames could have rapidly spread through the facility and nearby lumber, causing considerable damage.

Truck disappears

A deputy from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a property on Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin Nov. 19 at 9:11 a.m. after the resident discovered that a truck he had been working on had disappeared from underneath a shed.

The man said the 1985 black Chevrolet C10 valued at $8,000 would run, but he had not finished the work on the engine when it disappeared.

The owner of the truck was contacted and she also had no idea who removed the truck.

Fishing gear gone

The sheriff’s office was contacted the morning of Nov. 17 after a man discovered that a shed on Wintergreen Road had been entered and a large amount of fishing gear valued at $5,300 had been removed.