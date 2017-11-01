CPA will battle Pee Dee Academy in round one of the SCISA Class A Playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

War Hawks fall to Rebels in region championship

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Colleton Prep had the Region II-A Championship on the line Friday evening against Thomas Heyward Academy, but late turnovers cost the War Hawks in a hard-fought 29-14 loss to the Rebels. It was the first region crown for Thomas Heyward since 2007.

The War Hawks finished the regular season at 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Region II-A, following Friday’s loss and a forfeit win over Palmetto Christian postponed earlier this season. Finishing third in Region II-A behind Thomas Heyward and Dorchester Academy, Colleton Prep will travel to Pee Dee Academy (6-4, 4-2) where they will take on the No. 2 seeded Eagles in the SCISA Class A Playoffs.

In Friday’s loss to the Rebels, CPA trailed 16-8 after a 20-yard screen pass from Fisher Jackson to Gabe Barnes (Jackson, run) ended the first half.

With 9:10 on the clock in the fourth quarter, Jackson went in the end zone on a 10-yard keeper, but the conversion failed, leaving the War Hawks trailing 16-14. The Rebels scored with 8:15 on the clock to go ahead 22-14. With 48 seconds on the clock, the Rebels capitalized on a pick-six to score a final time.

“It was a very tough physical game,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “It was 22-14, then they got a late one off a pick-six when we had the ball for the last touchdown — so, it was a very close game. We gave them several possessions with fumbles and interceptions and an onside kick recovery by them,” said Gorrell. “We eliminate those, I think the game goes the other way. I’m not sure many people gave us a chance — just shows the heart of the guys we have. We are low on bodies right now. Everyone played a ton of snaps and I’m extremely proud of them. Hopefully, we get to see Heyward again in two weeks.”

Fisher Jackson finished with 185-yards rushing and a touchdown, along with one passing TD against Thomas Heyward.

The Hawks lost senior Joe Bryan, who is out for the rest of the season after breaking his arm in two places in Friday’s game.

“Gabe Barnes had a receiving TD and played well at running back when Joe went out,” said Gorrell. “The defensive line played outstanding again. Connor McMillan and Jason Dennis played well and held the inside run game in check. We gave up a couple of passes, but we also had some good breakups in the secondary as well. Hunter Hudson was in on 10 tackles to lead the way.”

Pee Dee Academy is located at 2903 E. Hwy 76 in Mullins.