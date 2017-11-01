Cougars cinch playoff spot | Sports | The Press and Standard

Colleton County travels to North Myrtle Beach for round one.

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County’s 56-18 win over Stall last Friday solidified the Cougars spot in the South Carolina High School League AAAA playoffs.

The Cougars, who finished the regular season 4-6 overall and 2-3 in Region 8-AAAA, will hit the road Friday to take on North Myrtle Beach (10-0, 4-0) in round one of the Lower State playoff bracket.

On paper, the upcoming offensive matchup looks even with Colleton County averaging 374.0 total yards per game to North Myrtle Beach’s 380.3 and both averaging 32 points per game. The Cougars enter Friday night’s game averaging 255.3 passing yards and 118.7 rushing yards per game, while North Myrtle Beach comes in averaging 245.1 yards rushing and 135.2 yards passing.

A pivotal key to Friday’s contest will be the ability of the Cougar defensive unit to shut down the Chief’s ground attack.

Against Stall on Senior Night, the Cougars posted 22 unanswered points in the first quarter and scored twice more before halftime to lead 36-6. In the second half, Colleton County scored three additional times against the Warriors.

Craig Grant was 19-26 on the night, with 263 passing yards and five touchdowns and led with 76 yards rushing, scoring twice. Nick Wilkey rushed eight times for 74 yards and scored once on an 11-yard run, while De’iajae Ferguson added 26 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving.

Colleton County’s Jovan Williams joined the late Rashee Hodges (CCHS) in the record book for the “Most Touchdown Receptions in a Single Game” (three in 2012 vs. Beaufort). Williams recorded three touchdowns against Stall High School Friday evening, catching a 55-yard pass and a 27-yard pass in the first quarter and 29-yard pass in the third quarter.

Jahmari Johnson scored in the third quarter on a 6-yard pass from Grant and Tristian Nieves scored on a 1-yard pass from Grant in the fourth quarter.

North Myrtle Beach High School is located at 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy, Little River.