Commission seeks to tighten code | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:55 am

The members of Walterboro’s Planning Commission spent Nov. 21 searching for ways to make several sections of the city’s Unified Development Ordinance more user friendly.

Assistant City Manager Hank Amundson said the commission members were seeking to address some of the vagueness in the wording of the existing code.

The uncertainty caused by the vague wording, he explained, makes it hard for citizens to know if they are abiding by the planning regulations and makes it difficult for the commission to issue rulings that follow the intent of the regulations.

At the Nov. 21 session, the commission members examined the CBD residential regulations, recreational vehicle storage and parking, animals and historic overlay limits to come up with suggestions to tighten the language.

The recommendations will then be passed on to city council for their consideration.