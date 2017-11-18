Colleton’s probate judge continues to work to make probate easier | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Probate Judge Ashley Heaton Amundson recently completed a one-year term as president of the South Carolina Association of Probate Judges (SCAPJ). Amundson was elected to the post in October 2016, after having served for two years on the SCAPJ executive committee.

Amundson is passionate about educating the public about probate matters and about helping families through the probate process.

“People tend to be afraid of death, and this often keeps them from planning for it by making a will or executing other important documents. Having a will is a gift that anyone can give to his or her family,” she said.

Over the last few years, Amundson has also helped to re-write the law regarding guardianships and conservatorships in South Carolina, and she is currently chairing a committee of probate judges working to draft statewide court forms to reflect the law changes.

“It has been a great honor to serve the probate judges of this state and to represent Colleton County by helping make our laws clearer and easier to navigate for families,” said Amundson.

Amundson was elected as probate judge in 2010. Before becoming probate judge, Amundson worked as an attorney. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned her law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.