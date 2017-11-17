CNT holds Trust Day | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Cougar New Tech (CNT) held its annual Trust Day on Friday Nov. 10 at Colleton County High School.

Trust Day is a concept designed around students participating in a wide-variety of activities which foster collaboration and team building outside of the classroom.

In the morning hours, students were charged with creating a team name, motto, chant and spirit stick before participating in team challenges such as the hula hoop challenge, fill the bucket, balloon race, relay race, obstacle course and tug of war. The afternoon was filled with sports such as kickball, ultimate frisbee and soccer, along with activity stations and family time.

“It was a great day for our students,” said Lauren Townsend, Cougar New Tech Director. “The CNT staff came up with various activities for our students to participate in based on their interests. The teams were comprised of students who would typically not be in the same classes; therefore, they were able to get to know both younger and older CNT students.”