CMC adds second generator | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton Medical Center (CMC) installed a second 600KW generator last week. The new generator is to be used as a backup to the first for emergency power. “We are also installing a 3-way switch so that we will have 100% power for the hospital if needed,” said Jimmy Hiott, CMC Chief Executive Officer. “The installation of the generators helps insure the safety of our patients and staff during hurricane season or other events.” During the past two years, CMC has provided services for Colleton County and surrounding counties when other medical providers were forced to close due to mandatory hurricane evacuations. “The installation of a second generator shows our company’s commitment to our community,” said Hiott.