Clemson Club hosting Gameday Pet Food Drive | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Clemson Club will host a Gameday Pet Food Drive in honor of the Clemson Tigers versus The Citadel Bulldogs football game scheduled for a 12:20 p.m. kickoff Saturday Nov. 18.

The Clemson Club will be accepting cat and dog food donations to benefit the Colleton County Animal Shelter until noon on Friday Nov. 17 at Edward Jones, 304 South Jefferies Blvd., or Drs. Hazel and Witkin, 415A Robertson Blvd.

“The main focus of the Clemson Club is to provide scholarships for local students,” said Jim Nolte. “I attended a meeting at Clemson in the spring where they encouraged clubs to adopt a service project. With Shelley Thomas being so involved with Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS), we thought this would be a perfect fit. It seemed like a fun way to tie it in to the Clemson–Citadel game (cats vs. dogs) to raise awareness and help our local community.”

“Not only does the Colleton County Clemson Club give scholarships to local students attending Clemson from our county, we are also giving back to our community,” said Shelley Thomas. “This year we chose to give back to a cause near and dear to my heart, the Colleton County Animal Shelter. We are hoping to rally all of the county’s Tigers to donate to this wonderful cause and perhaps even a few Bulldogs will join us.”

Donations may also be dropped off during the Clemson Club Viewing Party held at Main Street Grille on Saturday.