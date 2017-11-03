Civitans elect officers, present awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t feel like I deserve this. Whenever I did something, many other people helped out,” said Jared Polk, vice-president of Enterprise Bank and the 2017 recipient of the David Williamson Spirit Award presented by the Walterboro Civitan Club. He was given a plaque and a $250 check to be donated to a charity of his choice. Polk wasn’t the only one honored who felt that way.

“We must always give back. It’s what I believe. It’s what I try to do,” said Dr. Joseph Flowers, as he was presented the club’s Citizen of the Year award. “I want to thank each member of this club. I appreciate this award more than you know. If each of you could see what I have seen — my patients with tears in their eyes because of the help they have received from this club and others. Help that was just there when needed it; they didn’t ask for it.”

“This is exactly why Jared was presented this award,” said Civitan President Edward Bryant. “David Williamson would have felt the same way. Whenever he was asked to help do something, he did it. Like David, Jared always comes through.”

Polk and Flowers were not the only honorees at the banquet held Thursday night at Dogwood Hills Country Club. Maryann Blake was named Civitan president, Dean Redd was elected president-elect, and Donald Davis was re-elected secretary and was honored as Civitan of the Year.

Paul Walker was named club treasurer and Arnold Zipperer was elected as board member at-large. The Veterans Victory House was honored for February’s Clergy Appreciation Celebration.

The officers were installed by Civitan State Governor Belita Broadus. “I have enjoyed being here with you tonight. Walterboro is a special place and the Civitan spirit is active here,” she said. “You can feel it.”

The Walterboro Civitans welcome new members. The club meets at Shoney’s at 1 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday each month.