Citadel Club honors local veterans | News | The Press and Standard

Citadel Club honors local veterans

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 11:26 am

On Saturday Oct. 14, the Colleton County Citadel Club hosted veterans from the Veteran’s Victory House to a tailgate chicken barbecue and Citadel football game. “The event was a great show of respect and gratitude towards our veterans. There were tears of joy and pride shed as our vets joined our Colleton County Citadel family,” said Lee Petrolawicz, Citadel Club president.

Citadel cadets, alumni, friends and family members from Colleton County were at the tent site to personally welcome the VVH veterans as they were lowered down from their buses. The cadets then escorted the veterans to the tailgate tent for dinner and then to their special seating at the football game.

“This is an event that we look forward to all year. The veterans appreciate what the Colleton County Citadel Club does for them,” said Ronnie Beasley, Citadel Class of 1970 and Veteran’s Victory House resident.

The Citadel Club worked with The Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics for special leave orders for the Colleton County cadets. The Citadel Brigadier Foundation allowed special parking passes for the Victory House buses. The Citadel Athletic Department donated special game tickets for the veterans and VVH staff. The Veteran’s Victory House worked with the Citadel Club to get the veterans bused to and from the game.

Homer and Steve Murdaugh, along with Jason McMillan, provided and cooked 120 chicken halves for the event. Lee Rhoden of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, along with Bill Stephens, donated and set up three large tents that provided the Colleton County crowd plenty of tailgate room. The cadets’ mothers then decorated the tent to make the Colleton County Citadel Club the envy of the Charleston tailgating scene.

The Citadel Club has reserved the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market on February 10 for its 2018 Cadet Scholarship Oyster Roast. The Citadel Club offers all Colleton County students who attend The Citadel scholarship money raised during its oyster roasts.

The Citadel Club is open to all who have love in their hearts for the Citadel. Citadel Club shirts, hats and koozies are available for purchase. For more information about the Colleton County Citadel Club, contact Teresa Sauls at 843-782-4440.