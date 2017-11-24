Christmas events around the Lowcountry | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

The following Christmas parades and events will be held around the Lowcountry:

Harleyville

Tree Lighting, Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m.

Christmas parade, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

For information, 843-462-7676 or www.hareyville.com.

Holly Hill

Christmas Festival at the Depot, Dec. 1-2

Christmas parade, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.

For information, 803-496-3330 or www.hollyhillchristmasfestival.com.

St. George

Christmas parade and tree lighting, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.

For information, 843-563-3032.

Orangeburg

Christmas parade, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

For information 803-533-6000.

Santee

First Santee Winter 4 Ball Classic, Dec. 4-6

Tree lighting and luminary service, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m., conference center.

Christmas parade, Dec. 10, 4 p.m.

For information 803-854-2152 or www.santeetourism.com

Elloree

Small Town Christmas Festival, Dec. 9, all day

Christmas Parade, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.

For information, 803-697-2821.

Ridgeville

Christmas parade, Dec. 9, noon.

For information, 843-871-7960.

Bowman

Christmas parade, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

For information, 803-829-2666.

Branchville

Christmas parade, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

For information, 803-274-8820.

Vance

Christmas parade, Dec. 17, 3 p.m.

For information, 803-492-3114.