Christmas events around the Lowcountry | News | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | November 24, 2017 5:00 pm
The following Christmas parades and events will be held around the Lowcountry:
Harleyville
Tree Lighting, Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Christmas parade, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
For information, 843-462-7676 or www.hareyville.com.
Holly Hill
Christmas Festival at the Depot, Dec. 1-2
Christmas parade, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.
For information, 803-496-3330 or www.hollyhillchristmasfestival.com.
St. George
Christmas parade and tree lighting, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.
For information, 843-563-3032.
Orangeburg
Christmas parade, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
For information 803-533-6000.
Santee
First Santee Winter 4 Ball Classic, Dec. 4-6
Tree lighting and luminary service, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m., conference center.
Christmas parade, Dec. 10, 4 p.m.
For information 803-854-2152 or www.santeetourism.com
Elloree
Small Town Christmas Festival, Dec. 9, all day
Christmas Parade, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.
For information, 803-697-2821.
Ridgeville
Christmas parade, Dec. 9, noon.
For information, 843-871-7960.
Bowman
Christmas parade, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
For information, 803-829-2666.
Branchville
Christmas parade, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.
For information, 803-274-8820.
Vance
Christmas parade, Dec. 17, 3 p.m.
For information, 803-492-3114.
