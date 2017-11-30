Charges mount for fleeing driver | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:41 am

A North Charleston man faces multiple charges following a chase through Walterboro on the morning of Nov. 21.

The incident began when a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a black 2013 Honda Accord for two traffic offenses.

Instead of pulling over, the driver led the trooper on a chase that ended up on Hampton Street, headed for Charleston Highway.

On Nov. 21 at 9:58 a.m., the driver went off the roadway on Charleston Highway near Sandy Dam Road and crashed.

The wreck occurred before members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department could join pursuit.

Because the crash had involved a state trooper, a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to handle the accident investigation and cited the driver, Timmy C. Phan, 21, of North Charleston, for driving at an unsafe speed for conditions.

The state patrol added charges of no seat belt and driving an unsafe motor vehicle, the offenses that led to the attempted traffic stop. He also added a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, based on the chase.

When the trooper was taking Phan into custody, he reportedly noticed the heavy aroma of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

That lead to a search of the vehicle which reportedly uncovered approximately 4.2 pounds of marijuana, approximately five grams of mushrooms, eight ounces of codeine syrup, a handgun containing 26 rounds of ammunition and a total of $56,885 in cash, believed to be the proceeds from illegal gun sales.

The discovery resulted in the arrest of Phan on three drug possession charges and a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

After being examined for possible injuries sustained in the crash, Phan was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.