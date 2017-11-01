CCHS/TCTC open house Thursday | News | The Press and Standard

Open House will be held at Colleton County High School and Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center on Thursday Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

During this event, parents will be able to pick up their child’s report card, pay fees, meet the teachers and set up appointments to discuss any issues of concern. Students will be presenting their work in the classrooms, and various organizations such as Student Council and athletics will have informational tables in the downstairs hallways. A number of vendors and colleges will be represented including Jostens for information on junior rings and senior supply orders, and Lowcountry AHEC.

The PTSO will be organizing a “Taste of CCHS” where teachers will prepare an array of foods so everyone can sample and explore the flavors of various countries represented by the staff from locations they are from, or have visited, in the past.

Student Council will be giving away a $50 iTunes card and one couples’ prom ticket in a raffle for students. Each student must register (no one can register for them).