Cash reward offered for missing pets | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 29, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:01 am
A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of five young goats missing from a Possum Corner Road home.
“We have to bring these babies home — Everyone, please, help, please!” owner Kathy Phelps Stieglitz said. “Please keep this in mind if you buy goats for Christmas.”
The goats are now 8 months old and are tattooed, so ownership can be proven. They are show goats and family pets, not livestock.
If found, please contact Stieglitz via Facebook at http://facebook.com/kathy.phelps.stieglitz or call 843-709-1563.
