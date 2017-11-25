Carter receives White Coat | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Brittan Elizabeth Carter of Walterboro received her white coat at The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg on Sunday Oct. 29.

She is the recipient of a four-year Air Force Health Professions Scholarship to attend medical school.

Carter is a 2011 graduate of Colleton Preparatory Academy and a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she received a bachelor of science in biological sciences.

Carter is the daughter of Paige Bates and Garrett Carter and the granddaughter of Anne Farish, Patricia Carter and Marvin Carter.