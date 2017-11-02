Caroline Jones crowned CPA Homecoming Queen | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 10:28 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Caroline Jones was crowned 2017 Homecoming Queen for Colleton Prep Academy during halftime of Friday’s home football game against Thomas Heyward Academy.

Jones is the daughter of Heath and Lori Jones of Walterboro. She serves as the CPA student body secretary and National Honor Society secretary. Jones plans to attend either Clemson or The College of Charleston and study early childhood education.

Jones was crowned by Penelope Tuten, 2016 CPA Homecoming Queen. Tuten attends the College of Charleston and majors in public health.

Additional candidates for Homecoming Queen were Emily Grace Martin and Sydney Lyn Crosby.

Martin is the daughter of Kevin and Rhonda Martin and plans on attending Clemson University to study health science.

Crosby is the daughter of Mandi and Bud Herndon and plans on studying radiology at OC Tech.

The 2017 Colleton Prep Homecoming Court included:

Freshmen: Weslin Gene Jones, daughter of Wesley and Sonda Jones, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, daughter of Jack and Leah Wright.

Sophomores: Heather Marie Davis, daughter of Kenny and Tracy Davis, and Langley Elizabeth Harter, daughter of Stephen Harter and Emily Warren.

Juniors: Hannah Grace Drawdy, daughter of Kathy Drawdy, and Kayleigh Jean Peters, daughter of Tammy Peters and Mark Peters.

“We would like to thank Chad and Lori Beard along with Steve Moltop of Hilton Head BMW for allowing us to use their cars to add to our halftime show,” said Sandy Smith, CPA Student Council Advisor.

As part of the Homecoming activities, CPA held a Spirit Poster contest. Lower-School winners were: first, Phoenix Langdale, second, Madelyn Williams and third, Finn Nelson.

The middle school banner winner was the eighth-grade class and the high school winner was the eleventh grade.