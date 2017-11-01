Brown to lead Lady Hawks’ hoops | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Charles “Charlie” Brown was named as head coach for the Colleton Prep Academy girls’ varsity basketball team last week by Rob Gorrell, CPA athletic director.

Brown was born and raised in Charleston, where he attended St. Andrews Parish High School and has been coaching various sports for 40 plus years.

With a widely varied resume, Brown has coached recreation leagues to Club Level basketball in Germany. His high school coaching experience started at Frankfurt American High School, where he coached football and girls’ basketball. While in Germany, he also coached the men’s club team at Darmstadt Sport Halle.

While in the United States Air Force, Brown coached several varsity men’s and women’s teams. Over the course of the last 10 years, he has coached multiple sports in Florida – including football, softball, and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Most recently, Brown coached at Marathon High School as the girls’ varsity basketball coach and served as a football and softball assistant coach. In addition, he has been involved in coaching AAU basketball for the Keys Outlaws, Hot Shots Elite and Panama City Elite.

When not coaching sports, Brown is a national trainer, coach and speaker in the real estate industry.