Brewington inks NLI to Limestone for softball | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:09 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School student-athlete Victoria Brewington signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Limestone College Tuesday Nov. 14 in the CCHS Media Center. Located in Gaffney, the Saints participate in NCAA Division II athletics in the Conference Carolinas. Brewington committed to Limestone in September.

Brewington is a five-year varsity starter for the Lady Cougars, where she has been a mainstay at shortstop. During her high school career, she was recognized as All-Lowcountry Honorable Mention, three-time All-Region and Defensive MVP for the Lady Cougars.

“We are very proud of Vic,” said Coach Rusty Adams during Tuesday’s signing ceremony, where he complimented Brewington using a story from Coach *** Phillips. “I don’t know what class she’s in, but whatever class it is – it doesn’t take long to call the role. She is one of the best players that has ever played at this school – I can promise you that. I am very fortunate to have been her coach.”

“As a student, Vic is also in a class by herself,” added Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal of Colleton County High School. “She can be counted upon to do the right thing all the time – which is so hard to find. As a principal, I appreciate everything you have lent to this school, both athletically and academically, along with the civic responsibilities you’ve taken so seriously. I know you will be successful at Limestone.”

With a 4.4 GPA and serving as secretary of the National Honor Society, Brewington’s decision to attend Limestone was aligned with her academic goals. “Academics played the biggest role in my decision,” said Brewington. “No matter how badly you wish it wouldn’t, playing the game of softball will one day come to an end and I’ll hang up my cleats. It is academics that will determine who I am in life and how successful I will be.

“Limestone felt like home,” said Brewington. “If I were to be injured and couldn’t play softball, I would still want to go to Limestone. It’s not a big school, but it isn’t small. I have always believed I’d get lost at a big school, maybe fail and not be able to play softball. So, I knew I needed to find somewhere in the middle — and Limestone is that place.”

Originally, Brewington verbally committed to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, but decommitted after staff changes. “Things happened at Winthrop which gave me the opportunity to be seen by other college coaches,” she said. “Coach Amy Yates saw me again at a tournament in Walterboro and asked me to come visit. I fell in love with the campus and the softball program.”

Brewington cited the help of both her high school and travel coaches during her career including Jeff Rabun, Jim Moore, Kimberly Braxton, Rusty Adams, Tony Williford and Don Ladd. “I want to thank all my coaches who believed in me and pushed me,” said Brewington. “Coach Rabun, who is now my angel in the sky, made me the ball player I am and taught me almost everything I know. Coach Moore believed in me and pushed me beyond what I thought I could reach. Coach Braxton also pushed me and gave me a major opportunity to be seen by college coaches. Coach Adams invited me out to high school practices in the sixth grade and believed in me when others didn’t. Coach Williford and Coach Ladd have encouraged me to look at softball and life differently, making me a better player and person.

“I want to thank my parents who have spent countless hours at the ball field,” said Brewington. “I want to thank them for always finding a way to take me to tournaments and camps. I especially want to thank my mom, who is my biggest supporter, and I couldn’t imagine traveling with anyone else. I’ll never be able to adequately put into words how thankful I am for her and all that she has done for me.”

Brewington is the daughter of Jessie and Kenneth Godin.