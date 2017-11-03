Blood drive a success | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 11:23 am

From left are Bubba Catterton’s sister, Kaycee; his mother, Kay; and sister, Hope.

The second annual blood drive in memory of Marshall “Bubba” Catterton collected 61 pints of blood in October.

“The drive was from 2-7 p.m. and there were donors waiting in line past the cutoff time who had to be turned away. There were also three 16-year-olds who donated,” said coordinator Norma Weeks.

The Catterton family brought cups, koozies, stencils and pizza. The helicopter that flew Bubba to the hospital was on display in the parking lot and the crew not on duty donated blood.

“This was such a great help for blood services as the regular scheduled blood drive in September had to be cancelled due to the hurricane,” Weeks said.

For those who didn’t get to donate, another blood drive will be held Nov. 20, also at First Baptist Church.

Those who came in to donate included Dodie Clark, Tommie Reeves, Marleigh DeLoach (age 16), Erin Davis, Gary Hermann, Daniel Litchfield, Brenda Langdale, Stacy Thomas, Jason Myers, Kay Catterton, Lisa Elliott, Ashley Amundson, Barbara Grigg, Mary Howe, Robin Tanner, Hope Bishop, Geraldine Walker, Anthony Benjamine, Teresa Bourne, Jason Padgett, Rich Dawson, Angel Valentine, Brady Palmer, Melanie Dandridge, Julia Waddell, Bobbi Dryer, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Troy Spires, Marquerite Catterton, Sarah Gossett, Ryan Pearson, Douglas Bullock, Summer White, James Pedigo, Robert Smith, Anna McCollum, Jessica Goodwin, Thelma Cooper, Ni’Asha Green, Steve Weeks, Jennifer Weeks, Bill Weeks, Quinton Morris, Arlene Cassedy, Nancy Craven, Taylor Fussell, Amber Guerra, Derrick Murphy, Stephanie Catterton, Donna Sineath, Kristin Sartain, Amber Moyer, Debra Smith, Ryanna Benton (16), Jada Priester (16), Sherri Watson, Alexandria Hornyack, Paulette Barr, Janet Brush and Stephen Brush.

For information on donating blood, call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.