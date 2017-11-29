Bicyclist injured in crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:04 am

A 63-year-old man received serious injuries after he was struck by a car on Johnsville Road near Sizemore Road Nov. 26, shortly after 5 a.m.

The victim had been riding a bicycle when he was struck. Bystanders found him semiconscious in a ditch.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated him at the scene and requested the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter to respond to a nearby baseball field to transport the man to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.