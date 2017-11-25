Bethel U.M. Church Christmas service set | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:41 am

The members of the Chancel Choir at Bethel United Methodist Church will present their Christmas Service on December 10 at the church. The annual event will begin at 5 p.m.

The 2017 service will feature the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Holst, Rutter, Handel, and Reger. The 27-voice chancel choir is directed by Amanda Fulton. Karen Hiers will accompany the choir on organ and piano and a string quartet from Charleston will perform.

Fulton’s program contains some community favorites. “It wouldn’t be Christmas unless Jenny Bunton sings ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’,” said Judge Perry Buckner, a member of the Chancel Choir. Other favorites include “Hallelujah from Mount of Olives,” “I Wonder as I Wander” and “Hallelujah from Messiah.” “We have a lot of talent in our community,” said Dr. Joe Flowers. “This is my favorite concert of the Christmas season.”