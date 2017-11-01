Band earns top 12 ranking in state | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue gave a very entertaining performance that earned them a top 12 ranking at the 2017 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

The Band of Blue placed 12th overall with a score of 83.8. There were 16 finalists bands of 48 4A programs in the state that qualified for the annual South Carolina Band Directors Association State Marching Band Championships.

The Band of Blue performed its show “The Lost Boy” to a capacity audience in Columbia. “The program was a crowd favorite all season with its spirited music, intriguing story and characters,” said director Tom Finigan.

The Band of Blue has been in the top 12 in the state every year in 4A and 5A since 1976.

Finigan said, “The Band of Blue had a great run and an outstanding year. This year’s 4A division is probably the toughest competition in years. The scores were within tenths and the rankings were very close. Our band should be proud of what they have accomplished today. Our seniors have been a finalist every year they marched in the Band of Blue. Trophies and rankings are great but realize it’s the process, it’s the experience, it’s the values learned, it’s the growth as a young adult, it’s the friendships — it is the memories that our band will have forever!

“Our program is so thankful to have great directors and staff working with our band. For the size of our community in Colleton County, it is amazing the amount of support we have at contests. We have the best boosters and parents in S.C.! Thank you to our students for being the kind of young people we can all be proud of,” he said.

Nation Ford High School earned first place honors with River Bluff earning second and York from Rock Hill earning third. For more results go to www.bandlink.org.

The Band of Blue will perform once more on Thursday Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. This performance is for the parents, friends and family that may not have seen the show this year.

The band will do a “Command Performance” again for all of Colleton County to come out and enjoy! The 1997 4A State Champion Walterboro High School Band of Blue will also be honored. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

More information will be available on the Band of Blue Facebook or Twitter page.

The Band of Blue is holding its annual Fruit Sale until Nov. 14. The Band is also selling bed sheets and will host a mattress sale this Saturday Nov. 4 at CCHS from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information call the Band room at 843-782-0034 or contact any band member to order today!

For more information go to www.bandofblue.org

For a video link to the 2017 Band of Blue performing The Lost Boy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cMjiKHY7_4