Archeology professor to speak Thursday | News | The Press and Standard

Professor Chris Judge, archeology, from USC Lancaster will be speaking on the Salkehatchie campus in room 111 on Thursday Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Recent donations to the USC Lancaster Native American Studies Center appear to indicate that the headwaters and confluence of the Beaver Creek may have held prehistoric civilization. Mississippian culture research has been concentrated in the area of the Wateree River at or below the town of Camden in the presumed heartland and exclusive central town of native province of Cofitachequi.

This new information inspired the lecture “Mounds, Mortars, and Mysteries” and opens possibilities of study of the area as a late prehistoric period Mississippian polity and as a cultural landscape. Admission is free and open to the public.