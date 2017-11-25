Amedysis holds memorial service | News | The Press and Standard

Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina’s annual Memorial Service was held Friday Nov. 17 at Word for Life Ministries on Chaplin Street. Families who lost members in 2017 were present during the service to honor their loved ones. Erica Infinger, the Rev. Roy Guild, Eric Campbell, Brian Fishburne and the Praise Group from the church led the service. Other Amedisys Hospice employees were also present to serve the families who attended.