All-Star Cheerleaders take top prize in competition | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Small Fry All-Star Cheerleaders took first place in their district competition held Sunday Nov. 12 in Hardeeville. The cheerleaders, ages 5-8, competed against other squads from their division including Lady’s Island, Beaufort, Hampton, Bluffton and Hilton Head. The Midget squad (ages 9-12) finished in fourth place in the competition.

“When I first began coaching the Small Fry cheerleaders, we finished in fourth place, then we made it to third and last year we finished in second – finally, we are top spot,” said Coach Mona Grant. “They learned their entire routine last Tuesday and mastered it by Thursday night to perform Sunday at competition! I had prayer with them while we were in holding because we had a higher power on our team — God!

“Being a cheerleader commissioner is not an easy task, but I did it, as well as serve as head coach of the Small Fry squad,” said Grant. “Special thanks to my assistant coaches Thamara Campbell and Kenitra Holmes Elmore, whom I couldn’t have done without.”

The Small Fry All-Star squad consisted of: Kimya Campbell, Tatianna Pinckney, Chelsea Koon, Kai Ford, Nevaeh Koger, Aurionna Varner, Kendra Daniels, Kristy Washington, Kyla Shider, Imai Carter, Timiyah Behling, Tasca Rivers, Myasia Barnett, Nosaj Price, Au’Nyriah Holmes and Demetria Jones.