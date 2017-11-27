2017/2018 Rec basketball registration extended to Dec. 2 | Sports | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro-Colleton Recreation Commission has extended basketball registration through the end of this week (Dec. 2.) Those who missed signing a child up, may come on in and do it this week. The registration fee is $65 and as always, a copy of his/her birth certificate and proof of health insurance is needed. Click the link below to download a copy of the registration form. The Rec Center is open to accept registrations from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Also, the Rec Center is trying very hard to have a league for the 13-15 year olds but doesn’t have quite enough players. Any child is in that age group who wants to play, come on in and sign up. No registration fee will be required until it is known for sure that there are enough players to make the league.

Registration forms may be found at:

http://rec.colletoncounty.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdffolder/2017-2018-basketball-registration-form.pdf