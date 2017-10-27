Young Men of Hope visit Gaillard | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

On Oct. 3, sixty-eight Young Men of Hope from Bells Elementary, Hendersonville Elementary and Northside Elementary marched single-file into the Gaillard Center in Charleston, wide-eyed, and mesmerized with the massiveness of the performance areas that seemingly had endless staircases. One Hendersonville Elementary school student exclaimed to his teacher as he looked up at the balcony, “This looks like the theater where Abraham Lincoln was shot!”

In recognition of National Bullying Month, the Institute of Hope for Excellency, Inc. provided the Young Men of Hope the opportunity to attend the Charleston Gaillard’s Education Initiative: Lightwire’s “Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey,” the story of accepting differences: Marvin the Mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the ‘cool’ rats, he is labeled a loser and a geek. As a relief from the continuous badgering, Marvin retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures and to be the hero. “His journey of self-acceptance is portrayed with both humor and honesty as he teaches the important message that being different is ‘cool.’ Moon Mouse” presented a study of the phases of the moon. The show also opened up the door for conversations about self-esteem, perseverance and bullying, all of which touch our youth’s lives in different ways as they grow up,” said Queenie Crawford.

The students’ 90-minute experience at the Gaillard was described by one Bells Elementary student as “the best show I have ever attended.” One parent from Northside Elementary exclaimed, “I had to listen to my son’s recount of the entire show and all the special effects!”

Supporters of the trip were Dr. Harold Rhodes of Colleton Dental Associates, principals Lauren Behie of Bells Elementary, Marcella Glover of Hendersonville Elementary and Wilsey Hamilton of Northside Elementary.

Students and chaperones attending the show were:

BELLS ELEMENTARY: Ishmael Brooks, Tanner Caldwell, Alex Claxton, Gage Cornwell, Jackson Delk, Ryan Eich, Kenneth Farmer, Terrance Frazier, Alex Gerrald, Javon Gethers, Andre Grayton, Gavin Hampson, Ian Harrison, Javier Hernandez, Mikal Lawton, Tae’shon Jenkins, Timothy Leyja, Dale Lyons, Christopher Mock (CJ), Omarion Moore, Andy Perez, Ivan Perez, Arkeem Salaam, Matthew Shearer, Chace Sherrod, Ja’quan Washington, Jy’quell Williams; Chaperones, Melissa Hinton, and Daryl Campbell.

HENDERSONVILLE ELEMENTARY: Jayvon Coppadage, Foster Fryar, Terreon Gatewood, Joseph Grant, Daniel Hawk, III, Camontrez Hollman, Isaiah James, Andre Jenkins, Elias Jones, Joshua King, Jahiem Mccormick, Jequil Miles, Jabreon Singleton, Karter Stephens, Trevon Sumter, Chris Tarver, Daveon Varner, Rocco Vera, Armari Williams, Lamar Wilson; Chaperones, Donna Jackson, Angel Parker, Elton Brown and Rev. Harry Bellinger.

NORTHSIDE ELEMENTARY: Lee Adams, Jshawn Barnett, Chad Dobson, Javorie Dubois, Nyeon Dubois, Devin Dwight, Del’mar Fishburne, Jayden Gadsen, Mekhi Hampleton, Jason Hickman. Braeden Hiers, Lashombre Johnson, Jhedyn Linder, James Pier, Jamarius Powell, Keith Randolph, Antonio Salley, Caleb Stallings, James Tucker, Jason Washington, Jaedyn Williams; Chaperones Bruce Williams, Brandon Williams, and Cornelius Hamilton.

The Institute of Hope for Excellency is directed by Dr. Queenie Crawford and assisting with student development activities is Cornelius Hamilton of South Carolina State University Extension program.