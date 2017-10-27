What’s the most popular Halloween candy in S.C.? | News | The Press and Standard

It’s expected that $2.7 billion (with a B) will be spent on trick-or-treat candy this year. The Candy Store, a bulk candy reseller, figures if you’re spending that much, you might as well get it right. To help you choose the right candy for your area, they put some data together and made this map of the Most Popular Halloween Candy by state.

Actually, it shows the top three most popular Halloween candies in each state. You might be surprised to find out that the top Halloween candies in your state are not what you thought they were.

For over 10 years, The Candy Store has been sending tons of bulk candy around the country. As a large bulk candy dealer, they have got a lot of candy sales data to comb through.

They took 10 years of sales data (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. They sell to all 50 states – plus Canada – so they broke down sales by state. They also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped verify that the data is on point.

On this analysis, they were able to ascertain the best sellers in every state for Halloween.

The eighth state in the union, South Carolina still loves candy corn. Nearly 115,000 pounds are consumed in South Carolina around Halloween. Official state amphibian, the salamander, agrees: “Candy corn is awesome,” says their Chief Salamander. Skittles and Hot Tamales round off the top 3.

