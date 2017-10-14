Welcome to Spooky Town | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

It’s the creepy time of year when goblins, ghouls and ghosts seem to be on the move. And what better way to enjoy October than to come by Colleton County Memorial Library and see its hilarious Lemax Spooky Town collection.

There are skeleton sweethearts, spinning skulls, picnicking skeletons, and “Dancing with the Mon-Stars.” There’s poor Frankenstein who can’t fit on his motorcycle, and Count Dracula making a blood run on his moped. Don’t miss out on the antics of the residents of Spooky Town on display in the foyer glass case.

While there, check out some scary books on Lowcountry ghosts, find a frightening horror DVD, or see what’s on Hoopla. Your library has lots to offer!