War Hawks wipe out Dolphins | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep War Hawks shut out non-region opponent Hilton Head Prep 47-0 Friday afternoon to improve to 3-4 overall. The Hawks remain 1-0 in Region II-A with two region games remaining on the schedule against John Paul II and Thomas Heyward, along with a yet-to-be-determined makeup game versus Palmetto Christian.

Five War Hawks scored for CPA in Friday’s game. Quarterback Fisher Jackson rushed four times for 51-yards and was 5-7 in passing with 40-yards and two touchdowns. Joe Bryan had 83 yards and a touchdown. Josh Crosby, Josh Padgett and Riley Smoak combined for 110 yards of offense and each scored once in the game.

CPA’s defense held the Dolphins to under 100 total yards of offense for the night. Hunter Hudson had 11 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Freshman Jacob Breland had a pick-six return for a 40-yard touchdown.

Hilton Head Prep’s Hunter Hopman rushed for 95 yards and caught five passes for 45 yards on the night.

“Overall, it was a great team effort,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “We thought we had a great defensive plan, and we played very disciplined and handled our assignments soundly. It was another step in the right direction for us.

“I think we’ve played one of the tougher schedules and injuries have hit us hard,” he said. “Add two more from this past week, which means we have had a third of our roster miss multiple games — the majority of those injuries were season ending.

“We have been shuffling guys around and now they are just starting to settle in to their roles,” said Gorrell. “We like where our team is heading into our last two region games. We know we control our own destiny.”