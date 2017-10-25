War Hawks fall in double OT to Golden Warriors | News | The Press and Standard

Fisher Jackson scores four times in loss to John Paul

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Colleton Prep Academy fought valiantly in a 28-26 double overtime loss to John Paul II Friday evening at Richard Gray Sports Complex in Hardeeville.

The War Hawks managed to stop the Golden Warriors’ (6-4, 2-2 SCISA Region II-A) scoring threat with 14 seconds left on the clock in regulation. Heading into overtime tied 12-12, John Paul II scored first on a 7-yard touchdown pass and added a 2-point conversion to take a 20-12 lead. Fisher Jackson responded with a 10-yard touchdown run and ran in the conversion to tie the game at 20-20.

In the second overtime period, Colleton Prep scored when Jackson ran in the end zone on a 4-yard run, but was stopped short on the conversion for a 26-20 lead. The Golden Warriors answered with their own 12-yard touchdown run (Doe) to tie the game at 26-26. John Paul’s quarterback hit his receiver (Anderson) for the conversion and the win.

John Paul II took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run (Doe) and a 38-yard touchdown reception (Cherry).

The War Hawks tied the game in the second quarter when Jackson scored back-to-back on 3-yard runs.

Fisher Jackson had 155 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns in the game.

“Defensively, we played extremely well,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “We held their running back, who has accumulated 1700 yards, this season to just 55 yards in the game. Our entire front seven played extremely well on the defensive side of the ball. On the back-end, we had good coverage for the majority of the night. Unfortunately, we just had two breakdowns in the first and second OT that decided the game.

“Our young guys up front played extremely hard,” said Gorrell. “We just had a few mental mistakes that resulted in negative plays on offense. Overall great effort and a great fight to battle back from being down 12-0. We have guys playing very hard.”

Coach Gorrell cited the play of Jacob Breland on offense.

“Fortunately, that is only our second region game and our first region loss,” said Gorrell. “We can control our own destiny against Heyward and in an eventual makeup game against Palmetto Christian Academy. We like our plan for this Friday in what has luckily turned into a huge game for us, as we still have a chance at the region championship.”

The War Hawks are now 3-5 overall and 1-1 in SCISA Region II-A. They will host Thomas Heyward (7-2, 3-0) Friday Oct. 27 for Homecoming and Senior Night. In the playoff picture, four teams will earn a spot from Region II-A.