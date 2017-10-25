Walterboro Sears still offering Whirlpool products | News | The Press and Standard

As a local independent Sears Hometown Store, the Walterboro Sears will continue to sell Whirlpool and other major brands of appliances.

Recent media coverage reported Sears would no longer sell Whirlpool products, but this does not affect the 700 independently owned and operated Sears Hometown Stores, including Walterboro.

“I am an independent local business and have operated the Walterboro Sears Hometown Store for 11 years,” said owner Teresa Busbee. “Our store operates under an agreement with Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, and they are the source for the merchandise we sell with many direct relationships in many product categories. Whirlpool is one of those brands.

“I just want to let everyone know that the Walterboro Sears continues to offer the Whirlpool family of brands. We are an independent retailer who licenses the Sears brand name. Our Whirlpool products are sourced directly. The Whirlpool brand is here to stay.”