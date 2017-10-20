Walterboro City Council meeting | News | The Press and Standard

At its Oct. 3 meeting, Walterboro City Council approved:

• An second reading and adoption of an ordinance to buy the county parking lot from Colleton County. The lot will be used for parking for the Walterboro Discovery Center. The ordinance also provides for the city to take control of old railroad lines within the city limits and the county to own those out in the county.

• Second reading and adoption of an ordinance to allow the S.C. Dept. of Transportation and easement/right-of-way to place a mast arm on city-owned property at the Walterboro Discovery Center at Hampton Street and Jefferies Boulevard.

• First reading on an ordinance modifications to the flood damage control section of the Unified Development Ordinance which will attempt to control the alteration of natural floodplains, stream channels and natural protective barriers involved in containing flood waters as well as control filling, grading, dredging and other development which may increase flood damage or erosion.

• First reading on an update of the city’s comprehensive plan as required every five years. The nine areas involved include natural resources, historic resources, housing, economy, land use, community facilities, population, transportation and priority investment.

• First reading on amendments to the zoning map for two parcels of land at the S.C. Artisan Center on Wichman Street from general commercial district to central commercial district.

• Issued a proclamation that Oct. 28-Nov. 5 be Brag A Little About Walterboro Week and approved the hanging of a promotional banner.

• Approved a request for a parade permit for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

• Approved street closings for the annual Christmas parade on Dec. 3.  Announced that the city has received six trash cans through a beautification grant from PalmettoPride. The six cans are valued at $4,920.