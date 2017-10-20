Vehicle-train accident | Breaking News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 20, 2017 10:33 am
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are responding to an apparent fatal accident in the Green Pond area involving a motor vehicle and an Amtrak passenger train.
The accident occurred approximately 9:30 a.m. on the train tracks near Balchem Lane. It is unknown if any passengers on the train sustained injuries.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.