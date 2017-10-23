Tornado watch issued until 9 p.m. | News | The Press and Standard

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 508 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA

JENKINS SCREVEN

IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA

ALLENDALE BERKELEY CHARLESTON

COLLETON DORCHESTER HAMPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENDALE, CHARLESTON, COTTAGEVILLE,

DANIEL ISLAND, EDISTO BEACH, ESTILL, FAIRFAX, GOOSE CREEK,

HAMPTON, MILLEN, MONCKS CORNER, MOUNT PLEASANT, NORTH CHARLESTON,

RIDGEVILLE, SAINT GEORGE, SUMMERVILLE, SYCAMORE, SYLVANIA,

VARNVILLE, WALTERBORO, AND YEMASSEE.