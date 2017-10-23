Tornado watch issued until 9 p.m. | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 23, 2017 2:56 pm
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 508 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA
JENKINS SCREVEN
IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA
ALLENDALE BERKELEY CHARLESTON
COLLETON DORCHESTER HAMPTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENDALE, CHARLESTON, COTTAGEVILLE,
DANIEL ISLAND, EDISTO BEACH, ESTILL, FAIRFAX, GOOSE CREEK,
HAMPTON, MILLEN, MONCKS CORNER, MOUNT PLEASANT, NORTH CHARLESTON,
RIDGEVILLE, SAINT GEORGE, SUMMERVILLE, SYCAMORE, SYLVANIA,
VARNVILLE, WALTERBORO, AND YEMASSEE.
