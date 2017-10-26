Three charged following manhunt | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:00 am

Three area residents face charges after they allegedly attempted to elude sheriff’s deputies following an apparent failed home burglary the afternoon of Oct. 23.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a female victim reporting the break-in at a Three Mile Road home Oct. 23 at 1:23 p.m.

The woman told the dispatcher that the front door had been kicked in. The suspects, after finding the home occupied, fled the scene in a light blue Ford F150 truck.

Deputies responding to the call located the truck in the driveway of a neighboring Three Mile Road residence. The suspects had exited the truck and run into a wooded area.

Local law enforcement established a perimeter around the large wooded area where the suspects were last seen, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided a canine unit to assist in the search. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also dispatched members of their law enforcement division to join a large contingent of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office working the search.

After an extensive search that lasted approximately five hours, deputies had all three suspects in custody.

The female suspect, Cassedy Wiggins, 18, of Walterboro was apprehended first.

Gregory A. Ames Jr., 37, of North Charleston was captured next and the last one taken into custody was Dontrae Lambert, 21, of Yemassee.

The three apparently split up after entering the wooded area. All three were apprehended in the area of McLeod Road and Langdale Road.

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered two stolen vehicles.

The light blue truck used in the alleged burglary had been reported stolen several days ago and previously spotted in Walterboro.

The second truck, a gold Chevrolet S-10, was reported stolen from St. George. Deputies found it parked in the same driveway where the suspects left the blue Ford truck. Officers also reportedly confiscated a firearm during the investigation.

Wiggins, Ames and Lambert were transported to Colleton County Detention Center to be held on burglary charges.