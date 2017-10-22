Support the effort to save the EPA from Trump | Opinion | The Press and Standard

The Environmental Protection Agency has successfully worked to protect human health and the environment for more than four decades. Our air, water and land are cleaner now than they have been in 40 years. All that is now threatened by the Trump Administration’s drastic 31% proposed budget cut to the EPA and the rolling back of EPA regulations. South Carolina’s $43 million in EPA grants to clean up lead pollution and toxic waste sites to protect our lakes, rivers and air quality will be cut under the Trump budget.

It is critical for small businesses to succeed that we have a healthy environment and healthy workers. The EPA has been successful on this front but more is needed — not less. Our elected leaders want to generate more economic development for these rural counties. Well, the foundation for economic growth includes healthy workers and a clean environment.

What’s at risk in South Carolina?

 More asthma. There are 207,986 adults and 62,830 children in South Carolina with asthma who will be put at risk for severe health complications due to reduced EPA funding.

 More polluted drinking water. The Trump budget would eliminate $2.5 million to help protect South Carolina from toxic pollutants in drinking water.

 No money for kids poisoned by lead. Lead in paint, gasoline, pipes and soil threaten the ability to learn for many low-income South Carolina children. Over a half a million children in our country have elevated levels of lead in their bodies. The Trump budget would eliminate programs to help these kids.

 Big cut in funding to clean up toxic dumps. South Carolina has 25 of the most highly polluted properties in the country. The state also has 267 sites less contaminated with toxic waste needing to be cleaned up. The Trump budget would slash funding for cleaning up these sites by between 20% and 33%.

 More severe weather. The Trump Administration is rolling back regulations to control carbon pollution nationally. The result for rural South Carolina will be increased temperatures, longer droughts and more flooding from severe weather and tropical storms.

 Rural residents will be less healthy. Slashing EPA’s budget will leave rural families threatened by industrial hazardous waste, radioactive materials and toxic chemicals that cause cancer, reproductive harm, and other damaging health impacts.

 Rural children will be less educated. Children slowly poisoned by toxic chemicals cannot learn and develop into healthy adults with good futures.

 Rural communities can’t grow. Communities across South Carolina, mostly rural and poor, cannot grow with contaminated land and water holding back investments and re-development.

 Rural businesses and economies will not prosper. Businesses need a healthy, well-educated workforce. Agribusiness needs fertile land with good water supplies. Pollution of land and water in addition to draughts and frequent storm flooding in rural, poor communities deprives them of the opportunity to be revitalized and grow economically.

(Frank Knapp Jr. is president and CEO of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce in Columbia)