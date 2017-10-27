Suds and Sausage kicks off Saturday’s downtown Fall Festival | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce kicked off this weekend’s Fall Festival with a “Suds and Sausage” event Thursday evening at the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market.

Pictured are event sponsors, Jeffrey Herndon with L.H. Griffith and Company and Marco Cavazzoni of Lowcountry Aviation with Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware. The sausages were cooked by Billy Ackerman, Andrew McConnell and Kyle Tanner. Jeffrey Herndon selected a wide assortment of seasonal beers for sampling.

The Fall Festival begins with a 5K run Saturday. Race participants will meet at the County Parking Lot for a 8 a.m. start. Arts and crafts, food vendors, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, face painting, kiddie rides and a maze are some of the many events offered by the Chamber during the festival. The free event promises a fun time for the entire family. The festival will be on Hampton Street this Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.