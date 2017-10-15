Struggles don’t last forever | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 11, 2017 at 10:37 am

Sometimes when struggles come into our lives, it seems as though they are going to last forever. We get over one obstacle, and another one is standing in line right behind that one, just waiting to knock on our door and introduce itself. That one leaves, and shortly thereafter, here comes another and another… However, “the beauty” with struggles is that they don’t last forever. They come, and they go. It is how we deal with them that makes the difference. Do we walk around with our heads hung down, or do we pick ourselves up by the bootstraps and keep on going, knowing a better day lies ahead?

On a more personal note, I have been going through a very challenging situation for approximately two years now; however, slowly but surely, light has been peeking through the tunnel. In October of 2016, I lost two uncles on my mother’s side of the family within 11 days of each other. Around that same time, one of my nephews and his wife lost their baby during the sixth month of her pregnancy. Nine months later my dear mother went home to be with the Lord. It was at that point that I wanted to cry out in a loud voice as Jesus did in Matthew 27:46 (KJV), “…My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”

That’s not all. I lost my sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Bright Chisolm, 16 days after my mother transitioned, on our fifth wedding anniversary. Since these times, there have been days that I did not know which way to turn or which way was up. However, I have kept going, because there is a God who knows it all and will see me through, no matter how difficult. I Corinthians 10:13 (NLT) affirms, “The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, he will show you a way out so that you can endure.”

The point is that we all struggle. Look at the struggles that Jesus endured before the cross, on the way to the cross, and on the cross. What if He had given up on mankind? He bore the heavy weight of our awful sins on His shoulders so that we might be saved. Just remember that we are not alone in our struggles.

As I conclude this week’s message, I leave you with this illustration, “From **** to Harvard,” of a young man’s struggles, but what a blessing he finally received. Please share this journey, especially with a young person struggling to survive from day to day or who just wants to give up before his or her life even begins. We must show and tell our young people that struggles don’t last forever. They are depending on our examples.

“My name is Norman K. Willis, and my journey has been one filled with achievement, pain, and a positive attitude. I wrote my first book at 18, sold an app years later, and now I speak and teach for a living.

“I come from a single parent household; my grandparents aided in raising me until about 11. My mother was stabbed when I was younger by my own father, and he spent 11 years in jail because of it. Luckily, she survived.

“I was always very precocious growing up, even testing to move up two grades before I went to middle school. I was offered the chance to go to a private school, but unfortunately didn’t go, so I was stuck in one of the worst high schools in the district. Times were very hard. It was no longer about school, but survival. Many of my friends got into fights, joined gangs, but I remained the same.

“The one thing that saved me was football. Unfortunately, my senior year I quit, due to stress-related issues and people stealing my cleats … I just couldn’t take it anymore. Luckily, I graduated with honors and continued my education. And now I’ve just been accepted to Harvard. I tell people all of the time, ‘I’m not supposed to be here, but I am very happy that I am.’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)